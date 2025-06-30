Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday visited the King George's Medical University (KGMU) here on the eve of his birthday and attended a blood donation camp organised by party workers belonging to the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) members.

Yadav was born on July 1, 1973 in Saifai, Etawah and is presently an SP MP from Kannauj.

Extending his gratitude to the PDA workers, Yadav said, "I thank and express my appreciation to all our dedicated PDA family workers participating in today's blood donation camp."

Highlighting the aim of the PDA initiative, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it is a movement to unite all sections of society that are "suffering, oppressed, troubled and insulted".

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government on the economy front, Yadav alleged that there is an "undeclared emergency" in trade and industry.

"They (BJP) are selling things (institutions and establishments) at throwaway rates to their men. According to news reports, a major institution is also on the verge of being sold. If trade and industry grow, the lives of common people will change and employment will rise," he said.

Referring to KGMU, he said it is not only a premier institute of the country but also one of global repute.

"When the Samajwadi government comes to power, we will provide every necessary resource to make it the world's best institution and will ensure the poor get proper medical facilities," he said.

On river pollution, Yadav said, "Rivers are not cleaned but they are siphoning off the budget. That's why the Gomti is dirty today. It was becoming beautiful in the SP regime but they have ruined it."

He also announced plans to instal a statue of Veerangana Uda Devi at the Gomti riverfront in Lucknow as a mark of respect to the freedom fighter.

