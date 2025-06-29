Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with party MP Dimple Yadav, on Sunday met with the family of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian astronaut to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS)

Group Captain Shukla is serving as Mission Pilot on the four-member Axiom Mission 4, which launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and docked with the ISS on Thursday.

Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav extended their best wishes to the family of Shubhanshu Shukla in Lucknow.

Speaking about their visit, Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, told ANI, "I thank them for extending best wishes to my son...This is a matter of pride for us...We had a discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla's mission."

Shubhanshu Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, said that they felt very good that Akhilesh Yadav along with his family came to meet them.

"We felt very good as SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with his family, came to meet us...They extended best wishes to our son...We are feeling very proud," she said.

Shubhanshu Shukla's sister, Shuchi Mishra, said, "They (Akhilesh Yadav along with his family) extended best wishes to us...I am feeling very proud as we are getting a lot of recognition due to the hard work of my brother"

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla via videoconferencing and said India is going to open doors of new possibilities of space for the world.

The Prime Minister remarked that although Shubhanshu Shukla is presently the farthest from the Indian motherland, he remains closest to the hearts of all Indians.

He noted that Shubhanshu's name itself carries auspiciousness, and his journey marks the beginning of a new era.

PM Modi enquired about Shubhanshu's well-being and whether all was fine aboard the space station.

Responding to the Prime Minister, Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla thanked for best wishes on behalf of 140 crore Indians and stated that he is in good health and deeply moved by the love and blessings he has received. He described his time in orbit as a profound and novel experience, one that reflects not just his personal journey but also the direction in which India is advancing. (ANI)

