Jaisalmer, June 29: In a sensitive and mysterious case near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, the decomposed bodies of a teenage girl and a young boy—both reportedly Pakistani nationals—were discovered 10-12 km inside Indian territory in the Sadevala area on Saturday. The corpses, estimated to be 6-7 days old, were severely decomposed due to the desert heat and exposure.

The discovery was made in Gajasar village after a local resident spotted the bodies and alerted authorities. A team of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Tanot police reached the site and recovered the bodies. Initial investigation suggests that the two may have died due to dehydration while traversing the arid desert region.

Documents and ID cards found near the bodies revealed that the deceased were Pakistani citizens—the boy reportedly born in 2008 and the girl in 2010. In addition to the identity documents, Pakistani SIM cards and some suspicious technical equipment were recovered from the scene, raising national security concerns.

Inspector General of BSF, M.L. Garg, confirmed the recovery and stated that the matter is under detailed investigation. IG of Police (Jodhpur Range) Vikash Kumar called the case “extremely sensitive,” noting that security agencies are probing how the minors crossed the tightly guarded international border and whether they were aided in any way.

Post-mortem examinations are being conducted at Ramgarh CHC to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, central and state intelligence agencies have been alerted as authorities try to determine whether this was a case of illegal migration, espionage, or a tragic misadventure. The direction and motive behind their movement remain under investigation.

