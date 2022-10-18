Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)[India], 18 October (ANI): National president of Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav will visit Prayagraj on Wednesday to immerse the ashes of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav at the VVIP ghat at the Sangam here.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had passed away on October 10 at the age of 82. He was elected 10 times MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. He was facing age-related issues and was admitted in ICU at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Several leader of different party attended his funeral. Last rites of Mulayam Singh were performed at his ancestral home in Etawah.

During Akhilesh Yadav's journey, he will be provided Z-category security.

On demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said," We had a very strong relationship. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a big personality in Indian Politics, it is a huge loss for the country. We all have come here to our tribute to him. PM Modi could not come here but he asked me to pay tribute on his behalf".

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and other leaders of the party reached the ancestral village to attend the last rites of former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in after the demise of the veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on the demise of veteran politician and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying his death is an "irreparable loss" to the country. "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a down-to-earth veteran leader. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Soon after learning about the demise of the Samajwadi Party founder, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected his relationship with the veteran leader and tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia." (ANI)

