India News | Akhilesh Yadav to Visit West Bengal Following BJP's Victory: Opposition Unity on Agenda

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Following the West Bengal Assembly election results, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to visit West Bengal tomorrow for an important meeting with the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Political activity in West Bengal intensifies after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s significant victory in West Bengal.

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Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to depart from Lucknow airport at 11 am tomorrow. This visit comes at a time when the national political landscape is increasingly marked by the BJP's growing influence, prompting opposition leaders to consolidate efforts to present a united front.

According to sources, the meeting will revolve around several key topics, including discussions on the recently concluded election results and strategies for future elections.

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West Bengal has been thrust into a constitutional and political standoff following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landmark victory in the state assembly elections.

Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a firestorm by firmly rejecting calls for her resignation, despite the BJP securing a commanding two-thirds majority.

The election results, which saw the BJP surge to 207 seats and relegate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to just 80, mark a seismic shift in Bengal's political landscape. However, the transition of power appears far from seamless.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, a defiant Banerjee accused the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP of "looting" the democratic process. Despite the numbers, she insisted that her party remains the moral victor.

"I will not resign. I did not lose. I will not go to Raj Bhavan... the question doesn't arise. We didn't lose the election. They can defeat us officially through the Election Commission, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee asserted.

Meanwhile, she expressed confidence in the support she received from opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Hemant Soren, all of whom extended their solidarity.

"All the allies of the INDIA Alliance told me that they are totally and absolutely with me," Mamata Banerjee said, adding, "I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don't have any chair now, so I am a commoner. I am a free bird," she added.

BJP created history on May 4 in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)

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