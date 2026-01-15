Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday extended birthday greetings to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, praising her lifelong struggle for the dignity and rights of marginalised communities.

In a post on X, Yadav said Mayawati has consistently fought against dominant forces on behalf of the exploited, deprived, oppressed, and neglected sections of society, and expressed hope that her challenge to what he termed the "anti-constitutional BJP and its allies" would continue.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to the esteemed Mayawati Ji. Endless best wishes to her for a healthy, independent life and meaningful activism. Throughout her life, she has relentlessly fought day and night against the dominant forces for the dignity, honor, and rights of the exploited, deprived, oppressed, neglected, and humiliated society, and the way she has challenged the anti-constitutional BJP and their allies and associates--this may continue unceasingly, with this wish, once again birthday greetings to her," he wrote on 'X'.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes to Mayawati on her birthday and prayed for her long life and excellent health.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voting for BMC and 28 Local Bodies Begin As 3.48 Crore Voters To Decide Fate of 15,931 Candidates.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to Mayawati Ji, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party. May Lord Shri Ram bless you with long life and excellent health," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended birthday greetings to Mayawati, wishing her good health and longevity.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to Smt. Mayawati Ji, National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh! I pray to God for your good health and long life," he wrote on 'X'.

Born on January 15, 1956, Mayawati is the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the supremo of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which focuses on the uplift of people from the backward classes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)