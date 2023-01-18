New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday attacked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for allegedly nominating 'BJP leaders', who did not contest the reecent civic elections, to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Speaking at the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, the AAP MLA said, "The L-G only makes big claims. All his ethical talks now ring hollow."

"He writes to the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) but the letters land up with the media beforehand," Bhardwaj added.

On the L-G nominating 'BJP leaders' to the civic body, the AAP leader said, "All 10 names nominated by the LG are district-level BJP leaders and office bearers. This is completely unconstitutional. A political party can nominate its members, but how can an L-G do it? The L-G, who considered as a 'neutral umpire' in the Constitution, did this."

He further said it was clear from the municipal poll mandate that the people want AAP to run the MCD.

"As per the rules, a senior member is elected as the protem speaker. We had proposed the name of Mateen Ahmed as the protem speaker, as he is our seniormost councillor. The L-G alleged that a case was registered against (AAP councillor) Mukesh Goyal for taking money in lieu of allotting MCD tickets. However, there is no such case against him. Two of our councillors were disqualified citing that they had only cleared 5th and 10th standards. However, there is no provision in the Constitution to disquality a member on such grounds," Bhardwaj added. (ANI)

