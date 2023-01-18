Noida, January 18: A bizarre incident has come to the fore from the city where a 22-year-old teacher who fell in love with a 16-year-old student, eloped with him. The boy's father registered a kidnapping complaint against the teacher. The complainant alleged that the teacher abducted his 16-year-old son, but, the neighbours claimed that the incident is eloping rather than a kidnapping.

According to the media reports, the 22-year-old educator ran a tuition centre at her home in the same vicinity as the complainant - sector 113. Reportedly, the 16-year-old allegedly used to go to the teacher's house to study. During the course, the duo became closer and started developing feelings for each other. On Sunday afternoon, the boy left his home at around 1:30 saying he is going to his aunt's house. However, he did not return until evening. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Elopes with Minor Girl in Dhanbad, Case Registered.

Following this, the father of the boy approached the police station to register a complaint. The father told the police that his son had been "seduced" by the 22-year-old teacher. On receiving the complaint, the Noida police launched a probe into the matter. Karnataka: Engaged Hindu Woman Elopes With Muslim Man in Raichur; Parents Allege ‘Love Jihad’.

In December, the Ballia police arrested two teachers in two separate incidents for eloping with their girl students. The police later rescued two girls in the Bairiyia area of the district. Both the arrested accused were sent to jail under the relevant sections, while the girls were sent for medical examination.

