Mahe (Puducherry) [India], April 11 (ANI): As India is gearing up for the festival of democracy, the Lok Sabha elections, Mahe district in Puducherry will set a unique example of a gender-inclusive electoral process.

All 31 polling stations in the district will be staffed by women polling officers. The voting for the union territory of Puducherry will be held on April 19.

"Women at the forefront of Democracy: All 31 Polling Stations of Mahe district in Puducherry will be staffed by Women Polling Officials in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024," the ECI stated in a post on Instagram.

It said that a total of 140 women poll workers will be working to carry out the election process in the district. Additionally, four teams of female poll workers conducted home voting for PwD (person with Disability) voters who opted for the optional home voting facility of the Commission.

Mahe district is one of Puducherry's four regions. With an electorate population of 31,038 and an elector gender ratio of 1161, the district stands out as one of the most gender-inclusive areas within Puducherry. This figure even surpasses the UT's average gender ratio of 1130, marking a significant stride towards gender parity and inclusivity.

"From voter registration drives to polling station management, the Election Commission of India has made concerted efforts to ensure women are included at every step. Now more than ever, the increasing women's participation in elections as electors and election managers reflects ECI's commitment towards gender inclusive elections and women's empowerment," the release added.

It may be recalled that during Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections in 2023, for the first time, all the polling booths in the Raipur North Assembly Constituency were staffed and managed fully by women polling personnel.

To achieve this feat, which is a first for any Assembly Constituency in the country, 1046 women were deployed in the 201 polling booths set up in the constituency.

These all-women-managed polling booths not only provide a sense of comfort and security for all voters but also set a unique precedent for a democracy. (ANI)

