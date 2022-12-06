New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): All-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session began on Tuesday in the Parliament Library Building.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, DMK MP TR Baalu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) among several leaders are present in the meeting.

The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29. The session also had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released a Code of Conduct for its members, a day before the Winter Session of the Parliament that is scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The winter session will go on till December 29, 2022, and there will be a total of 17 working days.

The Lok Sabha will pay tributes to the members who passed away during the inter-session period on the first day. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in October.

This will be the first session when Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will chair as Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 and August 8.

The union government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament, which begins on December 7, includes 16 new bills. (ANI)

