Shimla, December 6: Haroli, Nadaun, Dalhousie, Darang, and Nagrota assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh along with 63 others went to polls in a single phase on Saturday, November 12. The results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022, including outcomes of Haroli, Nadaun, Dalhousie, Darang, and Nagrota assembly seats, will be declared on December 8. Take a look at the poll results in the last assembly elections, polling and result date, and names of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haroli, Nadaun, Dalhousie, Darang, Nagrota constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Exit Poll Results of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Most Surveys Indicate BJP Victory Over Congress, Two Suggest Close Contest.

Haroli Election 2022:

In the 2017 assembly elections, Mukesh Agnihotri of the Congress party won the Haroli constituency of Himachal Pradesh. To retain the Haroli seat event his year, the Congress has again reposed faith in Agnihotri. The BJP has fielded Ram Kumar against Agnihotri while the AAP has nominated Ravinder Pal Singh Mann from the Haroli seat this time. Naresh Kumar is contesting the polls on BSP’s ticket. A total of 5 candidates are in the fray from the Haroli seat. Exit Poll Results of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Set for Historic Seventh Consecutive Win, Congress a Distant Second, Predict Surveys.

Nadaun Election 2022:

Congress’ Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu won the Nadaun assembly seat in the 2017 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. This year, the Congress has again given its ticket to Singh in a bid to attain victory in this constituency. The BJP has fielded Vijay Kumar while AAP has given its ticket to Shankey Thukral. Meanwhile, Desh Raj is contesting on BSP’s ticket. There are in all 6 candidates in the fray for assembly elections from the Nadaun seat this year.

Dalhousie Election 2022:

In the 2017 assembly elections, Asha Kumari of the Congress won the Dalhousie assembly seat. This year too, the Congress has reposed faith in Kumari in a bid to retain this seat. The BJP has given its ticket to Dhavinder Singh while the AAP has fielded Manish Sareen from the Dalhousie constituency in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 5 candidates are contesting from the Dalhousie assembly seat.

Darang Election 2022:

Jawahar Thakur of the BJP won the Darang assembly seat in the 2017 assembly elections. This year, the BJP has given its ticket to Puran Chand to contest from the Darang seat. The Congress has fielded Kaul Singh while Ramesh Kumar is contesting on BSP’s ticket for the Darang seat. A total of 3 candidates are in the fray from the Bilaspur seat.

Nagrota Election 2022:

In the last elections held in 2017, BJP’s Arun Kumar won the Nagrota assembly seat. This year too, BJP has reposed its faith on Kumar with an aim to win this seat again. The Congress has fielded RS Bali while the Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Uma Kant from the Nagrota constituency. A total of 4 candidates are in the fray for the Nagrota seat.

The fate of candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP, and other parties in the hill state will be decided on the result day on December 8. Himachal Pradesh has so far seen a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. This time, AAP has entered the electoral battle, which would make it a triangular contest in some assembly constituencies.

Apart from the three key parties, the other parties contesting in the state include the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP). The BJP, Congress, and AAP are contesting on all 68 seats, while CPIM is fighting on 11, CPI 1, BSP 53, and RDP 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2022 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).