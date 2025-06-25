Prayagraj, Jun 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by former Mau MLA Abbas Ansari in a 2022 hate speech case.

Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, had filed the petition challenging a forensic report related to audio of the alleged hate speech.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Recover Pistol From Drain in Indore, Search for Laptop Still On.

Justice Samit Gopal dismissed his petition as infructuous as the trial pending before the district court has concluded.

The court observed, "In the opinion of the court since an order dated April 09, 2025 was impugned in the present petition and the trial of the matter has concluded and a judgement has been pronounced, the present petition has rendered infructuous."

Also Read | BJP Staging Emergency 'Drama' To Hide Governance Failure; Election Commission 'Puppet' in Govt's Hands, Says Mallikarjun Kharge (Watch Videos).

"The judgment can always be subjected to challenge before the concerned trial court if the parties therein agitate the same on the available grounds. In view of the same, the present application under Section 528 B.N.S.S. is dismissed as infructuous," the court further observed.

Ansari is charged with sharing the dais in a rally in Mau district in 2022 where his brother allegedly threatened government officials with payback after election results.

Mau police in March 2022 booked the Ansari brothers under Section 171F (offence of undue influence at an election) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, after a video of the speech went viral on social media during the election campaign.

Abbas Ansari was disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly after he was convicted in the case and sentenced to two years imprisonment by a special MP-MLA court. The Mau seat was declared vacant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)