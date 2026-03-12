New York, March 12: Two Indian-origin brothers have been convicted by a federal jury in Pennsylvania for orchestrating a massive, decades-long racketeering conspiracy involving healthcare fraud and H-1B visa scams. Bhaskar Savani (60), and Arun Savani (58), were found guilty on Monday, March 9, of multiple charges, including money laundering and wire fraud. According to the US Department of Justice, the brothers operated a sprawling network of dental practices to siphon millions of dollars from federal programs while systematically exploiting the US immigration system.

The convictions follow a lengthy investigation into the Savani family’s business operations, which spanned more than 20 years. Prosecutors presented evidence showing that the brothers utilised their dental empire to submit fraudulent claims to Medicaid and various private insurers. Additionally, the duo was found to have manipulated the H-1B visa program by creating shell entities to sponsor workers who were then deployed to unauthorised locations or forced to pay back portions of their wages. Is Madhu Raju Fired From Palo Alto Networks Over Viral World War 2 Memorial Dance Video? Here’s the Truth.

Savani Brothers Convicted in US

At the heart of the case was a sophisticated racketeering enterprise. The Savani brothers were convicted of submitting thousands of false claims for dental services that were either never performed or were medically unnecessary. This scheme targeted vulnerable populations, including low-income patients relying on government-funded healthcare.

Evidence during the trial also highlighted the brothers' attempts to cultivate political influence to shield their operations. Federal investigators noted that the defendants often bragged about their high-level political connections, including meetings with former government official Kash Patel, in an attempt to project an image of legitimacy and power while their fraud continued. Who Is Madhu Gottumukkala? Indian-Origin CISA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over ChatGPT File Uploads.

Savani Brothers Found Guilty in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in US

The jury also found the brothers guilty of extensive visa fraud. The Savanis allegedly submitted fraudulent petitions to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), claiming a need for specialised workers. In reality, these workers were often utilised as low-cost labor in ways that violated federal regulations.

Prosecutors argued that the brothers exerted significant control over these employees, leveraging their immigration status to ensure silence and compliance with the broader fraudulent activities of the dental practices. This manipulation allowed the enterprise to undercut competitors and maximise illicit profits.

Given the scale and duration of the conspiracy, the brothers face a staggering maximum sentence. Based on the count of charges, including racketeering (RICO) conspiracy, healthcare fraud, and money laundering, the statutory maximum penalties total approximately 400 years in federal prison.

A third brother, Niranjan Savani, had previously pleaded guilty to related charges in 2023 and cooperated with the government. The sentencing for Bhaskar and Arun Savani will be determined by a federal district court judge at a later date, following a pre-sentence investigation.

