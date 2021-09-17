Lucknow , Sep 17 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea seeking political asylum for a supreme court judge and a few other dignitaries from Afghanistan.

The Bench also imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on petitioner Suresh Kumar Gupta, an advocate.

The Bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Abdul Moin passed the order on Monday.

The court said the plea is not maintainable and was filed to gain cheap publicity.

The Bench directed Gupta to deposit the cost within 30 days or the Lucknow district magistrate would realise the amount as revenue arrears.

