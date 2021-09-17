New Delhi, September 17: The answer key of the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMEDK 2021) has been released today. Candidates can access and download the answer key on the official website- comedk.org. According to an official notification, the COMEDK provisional answer key 2021 will be available on the official website till September 19. The candidates have to log in using their application number and password on the official website to check the answer keys.

The COMEDK 2021 result will be declared on September 26. It will be based on the final answer key. COMEDK 2021 final answer key along with the response sheets will be released on September 23 i.e. after considering all responses submitted by students.

How To Check COMEDK 2021 Answer Key?

Candidates have to visit the official COMEDK website at comedk.org Click on the applicant login window after which candidates will be redirected to a new page Candidates have to log in using the application number and password After successfully logging in, the COMEDK 2021 answer keys will appear on the screen Students can check and download the COMEDK 2021 answer key. Take a print of the answer key for future reference.

The COMEDK 2021 answer key that has been released can help students to calculate the rough score. Students have to give one mark for every correct answer and zero for the wrong answer. That way, the students can get a fair idea of the tentative marks that they are likely to score once the results are out.

