Allahabad, Nov 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought information from the state government about the alleged illegal detention of two Nigerian nationals.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Chinasa Victor Obioha and Chima Paul Ugochukwu through their wives Poudiwiliu Pamai and Philangam Ronra, a Bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Justice Samit Gopal fixed the next hearing for Wednesday.

In the writ petition, it has been alleged that Chima Paul Ugochukwu and Chinasa Victor Obioha have been illegally detained at the Surajpur Police lines, 49 Battalion, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, since September 24, 2019.

The court has been requested for their immediate release.

According to the petitioners, both have not been produced in any court so far.

