Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday accused the Revanth Reddy government of compromising with the interest of Telangana on the issue of increasing Allmatti Dam height.

According to a release, addressing a press conference at the state party office here, Rao said the Karnataka government is contemplating increasing the height of Allmatti Dam from 519 to 524 mts, which would be detrimental to Telangana farmers. "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy often visits Delhi and meets Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. But he never raised the issue of the Allmatti dam, though both states are ruled by the Congress party," Rao lamented, as per the release. "Inspite of a stay by the Supreme Court not to take any construction works or increase the height of Allmatti Dam, the Karnataka government is busy in land acquisition near Dam surroundings with an intention to increase the storage capacity of Allmatti," he alleged and warned that if the Dam height would be raised it would severely impact farmers in south Telangana besides combined Mahaboobnagar, Nalgonda and RangaReddy districts would turn into a desert.

The Telangana BJP Chief further stated that the party would oppose any attempt to raise the Almatti dam height.

He also questioned why Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, whose party is also in power in Karnataka, has not taken proactive steps to protect Telangana's rights on Krishna River water and prevent harm to farmers. The state BJP chief alleged that Mahaboobnagar, the native district of the CM, will also face further water problems and criticised him for his silence on an issue that threatens to cut off water to the region. He further alleged that the current Telangana government's focus was on "contracts and commissions" rather than on protecting the state's share of Krishna River water. Ramchander Rao pointed out that the previous BRS government led by KCR had signed off on a limited share of 299 TMC of Krishna water for Telangana, which he claimed was a damage to the state. He argued that the BRS has no moral right to speak on this issue, and the current Congress government was also acting similarly. Reacting to the functioning of the state Congress government, Rao, in a sarcastic way, said the Revanth Reddy government was turned into "government for the contractors, government by the contractors and government for commissions. Rao urged the Telangana government to immediately negotiate with the Karnataka government to prevent harm to Telangana's farmers. (ANI)

