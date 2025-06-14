Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Pilots' grouping ALPA India on Saturday assured the bereaved families of the Air India plane crash victims of extending all support, which is needed, and urged all aviation stakeholders to come together during this difficult time.

ALPA (Airline Pilots Association) India, in a statement, also extended its deepest condolences to the families of the crew, passengers and people on the ground who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

ALPA India is a member of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Associations (IFALPA).

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after the take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people on board the plane, only one person survived.

"ALPA India expresses its profound sorrow at the tragic accident involving the Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad on Jun 12, and it assures the bereaved families that we will extend any and all support required," the pilots' body said.

Stating that the family members of all deceased crew members -- two pilots and 10 cabin crew -- seeking assistance can reach out to the association directly, ALPA India said it "stands firmly with Air India in this hour of profound grief and extends its full support in any manner needed".

"Our shared responsibility toward aviation safety and the well-being of our crew members binds us all," it said in the statement.

The association also pledged its full cooperation and support to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Air India and the official investigation committee.

"We remain committed to contributing to a thorough and transparent investigation in the interest of aviation safety, accountability, and systemic improvement.

"We call upon all aviation stakeholders to come together in this difficult moment, united by our common purpose to uphold the highest standards of safety and compassion," ALPA India said.

