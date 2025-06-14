Jaipur, June 14: The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 has been officially declared by the Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Bikaner, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants who appeared for the Pre D.El.Ed exam on June 1, 2025. The results are now available online at the official website predeledraj2025.in.

The Pre D.El.Ed exam, commonly known as BSTC, is a state-level entrance test for students aspiring to become primary school teachers through the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) program in Rajasthan.

Candidates can now check and download their results using the following steps:

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025

Visit the official website: predeledraj2025.in

Click on the “Pre D.El.Ed Result 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your Application ID/Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on the Submit button

Your BSTC 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

The result has been released in both PDF format (for the merit list) and individual scorecards.

What’s next? Qualified candidates must now prepare for BSTC Counselling 2025, where they will register, choose preferred colleges, and complete document verification. Seat allotment will be done based on rank and choice filling. Counselling dates will be announced soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking regularly for updates.

