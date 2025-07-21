Amaravati, Jul 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Monday said that the government will take a decision on the second phase of land pooling in Amaravati after discussing it in the cabinet sub-committee.

The TDP-led NDA government is planning to supplement its land bank of 54,000 acres in the greenfield capital city with another 40,000 acres to create a megapolis, combining Guntur, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli and Vijayawada with Amaravati.

"We will take a decision on Amaravati second phase land pooling after discussing it in the cabinet sub-committee," said Narayana in an official release.

According to the Municipal Minister, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had enquired in the last cabinet meeting about deliberations on second phase land pooling by the cabinet sub-committee.

"That's why we will deliberate it in the cabinet sub-committee...," Narayana said.

On June 24, the cabinet approved Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme Formulation and Implementation Rules 2025.

On July 1, the government notified the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2025.

On July 5, the 50th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting headed by Naidu had approved land pooling of an additional 20,494 acres from seven villages in the greenfield capital region of Amaravati.

These 20,494 acres will be pooled from four villages in Amaravati mandal and three in Thullur mandal, said an official release on July 5.

The cabinet sub-committee (group of ministers) is expected to discuss the extent of land to be pooled in which village, for what purpose and other nitty-gritties, an official told PTI.

Further, Narayana exuded confidence that the TDP-led NDA government will complete Amaravati construction in the next three years.

