Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Amaravati is gearing up to mark a major milestone in advanced technology, as the Quantum Reference Facility is set to be inaugurated on the occasion of World Quantum Day, April 14.

In a significant development, Amaravati is a future-ready quantum innovation hub.

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Following a series of nationwide workshops concluding on June 30, Amaravati will be officially declared a "Quantum City," built on four key pillars--hardware development, software, skills and research, and strategic partnerships.

At the core of this project is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility featuring ultra-low temperature cooling systems ranging between minus 269 and minus 273 degrees Celsius, along with advanced amplifiers and control systems essential for quantum computing.

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A dedicated testing centre, or test bed, is also being established--a first-of-its-kind facility in India--enabling startups and companies to test and develop quantum technologies. Two such test beds are being set up at SRM University and Medha Towers.

Officials state that nearly 85 per cent of the required components for the quantum systems are already available within India, including around 50 per cent of chip-related components. Select advanced components are being imported from IBM, primarily for software integration.

The assembly process for the test beds has already been completed as of March 30, marking a crucial step toward operational readiness.

With this initiative, Amaravati is poised to become a national leader in quantum technology, fostering innovation, research, and next-generation technological growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)