Birbhum, April 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of allegedly insulting women from backward classes, citing the mismanagement im President Droupadi Murmu's event, the recent Malda "hostage" incident and the RG Kar medical college rape case, stating that this election is for "dignity and honour of our daughters and women." Addressing a rally here ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, PM Modi asserted that "For the daughters of our SC/ST/OBC society, life has become difficult," under the TMC rule.

Referring to the lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu, during a tribal conference in West Bengal, PM Modi condemned the TMC government for their "arrogance" and called it an insult to the tribals, women and the Constitution of the country. "What kind of mentality does a TMC have that can insult even the country's first tribal woman President? How much arrogance is there? President Droupadi Murmu ji had come here for a major event of the Santhal community; no matter which government is in power in the country, it is your duty under the Constitution to give due respect to the President. But this arrogant TMC government doesn't consider even the country's President to be anything. Is it just because our President Ji is the daughter of the tribal community that you feel entitled to insult her? This is an insult to all tribals of the country, this is an insult to all women of the country, this is an insult to the Constitution of the country," the PM claimed. Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Come Out in Large Numbers As Voting Commences in Keralam, Assam, Puducherry.

PM Modi further cited the Malda incident, in which seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers and emphasised the need to free Bengal from "this fear." "What happened in Malda in the past few days... the entire country has seen that too. The judges who are involved in the work of SIR... even they were taken hostage. It is essential to free the people of Bengal from this fear," the PM said. The Prime Minister further referred to the 2024 RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case and recognised the upcoming assembly polls as essential for the "dignity and honour" of women.

BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, as a candidate for the Panihati Assembly seat for the West Bengal polls. "Everyone saw what happened to the daughter who was studying at RG Kar Medical College...This election is for the dignity and honour of our daughters and women," the PM said. PM Modi further alleged that the tribal communities in West Bengal are unable to fully avail the benefits of the PM Janman Scheme due to the TMC government's "hatred"

"The Trinamool's hatred is also being suffered by our tribal society. The BJP government is running the PM Janman scheme for backward tribal communities. Work is being done under it across the country. However, tribal families in Bengal are not able to fully benefit from it. Because it has PM written in this scheme," the PM alleged. The PM, thereby, called for public support for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, so that the "PM and CM together can do double work for your benefit." M Modi Holds Massive Roadshow in Asansol Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls.

"Your blessings in elections have been making BJP's PM, but now in this election, you have to make BJP's CM in Bengal. Make BJP's CM here on May 4, so that PM and CM together can do double work for your benefit," he stated. The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.