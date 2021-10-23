New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): As the war of words with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh continues, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa took to Twitter and asked former CM why he is "perturbed" over the probe of Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam's alleged links with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He also said the government will probe who sponsored her visa after Amarinder Singh slammed the 'personal attack' following Randhawa's announcement of the investigation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab wrote, "By the way, sir @capt_amarinder why are you so perturbed over probe on Aroosa and ISI links? Who sponsored her visa and everything concerning her will be thoroughly probed. I do hope everyone concerned will co-operate with police in the probe."

This came after Randhawa has said that a probe would be conducted to ascertain if Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, who is a defence journalist of Pakistan has been visiting former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for several years, has links with the ISI.

Captain Amarinder Singh, in the tweet posted on the account of his media advisor Raveen Thukral, had questioned the tall promises of Congress on Bargari sacrilege and drugs cases. "Punjab is still waiting for your promised action," he said.

Retaliating to the same, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said, "Regarding poll promises, let me remind your sir @capt_amarinder that It was you who failed to take the probe in Maur blast, Bargari sacrilege and drugs cases to logical conclusions Rest assured, all these cases will be taken to a logical conclusion in coming days."

"Almighty is always great as you @capt_amarinder have suffered because you failed to fulfil the commitment towards Guru Sahib even after taking an oath of holy 'Gutka Sahib'. Punjab is and will remain in safe hand under @incpunjab government," his tweet read.

To this, former CM replied through Raveen Thukral, his media advisor, Twitter handle "As for Bargari inquiry I dare you @Sukhjinder_INC to swear on Guru Granth Sahib ji and deny that both investigating officers Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Ranbir S Khatra were appointed on your recommendations. Do your job instead of making wild charges against me."

Finally, Raveen Thukral posted a photograph of Aroosa Alam with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with the caption, "Just by the way".

Amarinder Singh had said earlier this week that he will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

