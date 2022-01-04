New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Centre to work with the Pakistan government to allow pilgrims to enter Kartarpur Sahib with an Aadhaar card.

"During my tenure @PunjabGovtIndia had announced to bear the $20 fees for the pilgrims visiting Kartarpur sahib via the corridor, however due to Covid restrictions the passage was closed. To ensure 'Khule Darshan Didar' of the holy shrine, GOP must implement this decision," Singh tweeted.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Throws His Wife From 8th Floor of the Building Over Marital Dispute.

He further said, "Currently a pilgrim must have a passport to visit Kartarpur Sahib. I will urge GOI to relax this requirement & to work with the Pakistan govt to allow entry with an aadhar card. I am hopeful that both governments will agree to this in the interest of Nanak Naam Leva Sangat."

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restriction in Punjab: Night Curfew Imposed With Certain Exceptions, Educational Institutions Shut Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases; Check Details Here.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-open the Kartarpur corridor from November 17. It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)