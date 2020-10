New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The lawyer of Raninder Singh, son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Saturday, questioned the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to his client in connection with an alleged illegal foreign funds case.

"My client Raninder Singh has received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate. He is a law-abiding citizen and will continue to obey and follow the due process of law. This is an old case and the timing of the summon is interesting and questionable," lawyer Jaiveer Shergill said.

Raninder Singh was summoned reportedly for recording his statement on October 27 in connection with a case related to the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by him.

A case was filed in the matter after the Income Tax department reportedly received intelligence that Singh was allegedly holding an offshore account in the alpine nation. (ANI)

