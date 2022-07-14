Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Eight pilgrims died due to natural causes in the last 36 hours during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, taking the pilgrimage's death toll to 41, officials said on Thursday.

The total includes 15 pilgrims who died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas last week.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Makes Necessary Info on QR Code Compulsory on Packaging of Electronic Goods From July 15.

The eight pilgrims who died were identified as Mongilal (52) from Rajasthan, Vriag Lal Hira Chand Vyas (57) from Gujarat, Basavaraja (68) from Karnataka, Pooniamoorthi (63) from Singapore, Kiran Chaturvedi from Maharashtra, Kalavala Suberamanyam (63) from Andhra Pradesh, Govind Sharan (34) from Uttar Pradesh, and Satveer Singh (70) from Haryana, the officials said.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on June 30 but was suspended following the flash flood on July 8. The pilgrimage resumed on July 11.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Grants Time for Reply on Plea Against Stopping Namaz At Mosque Near Qutub Minar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)