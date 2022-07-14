New Delhi, July 14: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted time to the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to reply to a plea challenging the latter's order to stop the offering of 'namaz' at a mosque near Qutub Minar.

After hearing the submissions of the respondents seeking more time for instructions in the matter, Justice Manoj Kumar posted the case for further hearing for July 25. Maharashtra: People Offer Namaz at Holy Cross Church in Nashik (See Pictures)

On June 6, a vacation bench of the High Court had refused an urgent listing of the petition by the Delhi Waqf Board.

During the hearing, counsel of the Waqf Board submitted that the mosque situated close to the eastern gate of the Qutub Minar is a live mosque and a gazetted waqf property where people were regularly offering prayers. The petitioner said that it has never been closed for namaz earlier.

"On the contrary, there are visible signs of a live mosque, viz, chamber/Hujra of Imam, a duly appointed Imam, a duly appointed Moazzin, place of ablution with taps and water supply, toilet with water supply, a drainage system, rows of prayer mats and provision to secure the entire premises through doors," the plea said.

However, suddenly, the ASI stopped the prayers there on May 15, it said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2022 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).