Pilgrims on their way to Amarnath Yatra (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Amarnath Yatra partially resumed on Monday from the Panjtarni side after a two-day halt due to the cloudburst incident that claimed 16 lives.

Vivek Kumar Pandey, Public Relations Officer of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) informed that Amarnath Yatra has been resumed from the Panjtarni side on Monday morning.

Also Read | ITR Filing for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23): Form 16, E-Verify ITR Return and Others; 5 Things To Keep in Mind While Filing Income Tax Returns.

"Pilgrims will go to the holy cave from this route only and after darshan, they will proceed to the Baltal route for the return journey. No pilgrims will go for darshan from the Baltal route today. More than 7,000 pilgrims crossed Chandanwadi till 11.30 AM," he said.

He added that entry from the Baltal side has been stopped due to grim weather conditions.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Over-Speeding Autorickshaw Carrying 26 Passengers Stuns Cops in Fatehpur, Vehicle Seized (Watch Video).

"A total of 4,026 pilgrims left in the 12th batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 110 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF," officials said.

The Yatra was suspended on Friday after the cloudburst incident. Sixteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave shrine of Amarnath occurred on Friday.

An additional 34 injured pilgrims were evacuated by IAF Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters today.

IAF helicopters also airlifted 20 NDRF personnel along with six canines to search for missing persons stuck under debris.

The Indian Army on Sunday inducted radars to trace survivors under the debris which was laid after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited a base camp in Pahalgam and met pilgrims.

"The security personnel and administration have carried out an efficient rescue operation. We pay condolences to those who lost their lives. Efforts are underway to resume the Yatra along with repairing the path. Pilgrims should come, we will provide them with all facilities," Sinha assured.

Sinha on Sunday visited a base camp in Pahalgam and met pilgrims.

"The security personnel and administration have carried out an efficient rescue operation. We pay condolences to those who lost their lives. Efforts are underway to resume the Yatra along with repairing the path. Pilgrims should come, we will provide them with all facilities," Sinha assured.

The Amarnath yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday, till further notice.

As many as 35 pilgrims were discharged following treatment, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Officials informed on Saturday.

"35 pilgrims have been discharged following treatment. 17 people are getting the treatment and are likely to get discharged tonight. All safe and healthy," said SASB Officials.

The critically injured patients were airlifted to Srinagar.

"Critically injured people were airlifted to Srinagar. Two people who were buried but were alive were rescued. We're taking all precautionary steps. 41 missing as per Jammu and Kashmir police out of which some were rescued. Yatra may resume within a day or two," said Kuldiep Singh, DG, CRPF.

The Indian Army informed that they have pulled up "critical rescue equipment" to speed up the rescue operations in the affected areas.

"Indian Army pulls up critical rescue equipment to speed up the process of rescue operations and route maintenance in view of recent cloudburst of Amarnath in which 16 people lost their lives while several are assumed missing," said the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)