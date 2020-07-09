Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): An ambulance with Quick Response Team (QRT) moving from Khrew was fired upon by terrorists from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora, Awantipora of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said Indian Army.The incident occurred at 6 pm.

"An ambulance with QRT (Quick Response Team) moving from Khrew was fired upon by terrorists from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora, Awantipora at 6 pm. A soldier injured and has been taken to 92 Battalion Hospital and is stable," said Indian Army.

"A civilian was injured in the crossfire, but he is stable. The area being searched," Army added.Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone police said that a woman who was injured in the incident has been discharged from hospital after treatment.

"Terrorists fired upon Army vehicle at #Ladoo (#Pampore) in which one Army personnel and lady received minor injury. She has been #discharged from hospital after treatment," it tweeted. (ANI)

