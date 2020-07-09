Hyderabad, July 9: The Telangana government on Thursday announced to cancel the cancellation of second-year intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations (IPASE) due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will promote all second-year students, including those who failed in the intermediate public examination (IPE) held in March 2020. Telangana Reports 1,924 New Coronavirus Cases.

The supplementary exams are a second chance for those students who have failed in one or two subjects. The decision to promote all those who appeared in the second-year Telangana intermediate exams will benefit 1,47,000 students, said Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy. "The 1,47,000 students who have failed in the second year, will be declared pass under the 'compartment' category," she added. ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Exams Results 2020 to be Declared at 3 PM Tomorrow.

TN Inter Supplementary Exams 2020 Cancelled:

Telangana Government has cancelled intermediate supplementary exams. The 1,47,000 students who have failed in the second year, will be declared pass under the 'compartment' category: Sabita Indira Reddy, Telangana Education Minister pic.twitter.com/i665wWNYMn — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Marks memo will be issued after July 31 in the respective colleges and the results of students applying for re-counting and re-verification of marks will be handed over within 10 days, Reddy said. A total of 4,85,345 students had appeared for second-year intermediate exams. As many as 68.86 percent of students passed the TS Inter second year exam or class 12 exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).