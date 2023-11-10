New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): As the national capital continues to struggle with the problem of air pollution, the Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government decided to field Delhi ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures.

As part of the inspection process, several Delhi ministers were seen on Thursday inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighbouring states.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected vehicles and trucks entering Delhi at the Singhu border.

"After seeing the level of pollution in the national capital, the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items has been banned. Only entry of CNG and electric trucks has been allowed. Teams have been deployed on all the borders for this. Tomorrow I will again write a letter to the Haryana and UP government regarding the entry of the trucks," said Rai while inspecting trucks entering the national capital.

Meanwhile, AAP Minister Atishi was also seen inspecting vehicles at the Ghazipur border as she took stock of the implementation of measures to control air pollution.

While inspecting trucks, Atishi said, "Today after inspecting here (Ghazipur border ) we have come to know that systems need to be strengthened on the borders because there are several trucks that are not allowed to enter into national capital but are entering illegally. All the ministers of the Delhi government are inspecting different borders today, to ensure that there is no illegal entry of trucks into the capital."

"These inspections will continue. We are going to request the Supreme Court to direct all the central agencies to cooperate with the Delhi government regarding 'artificial rain' in the city. By November 20 this can be done," she added.

On the other parts, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot were also seen inspecting vehicles entering the city through the Gurugram border.

"We are receiving complaints that GRAP-4 rules are not being followed strictly. The implementation of GRAP-4 means trucks with essential items can only enter Delhi. Today we have come here to Gurugram, and we are witnessing the negligence in the implementation of rules. To decrease air pollution in Delhi, these rules need to be followed strictly," Bharadwaj said while inspecting trucks.

"The drivers are saying that they are from Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Government is not making them aware that because of high pollution in Delhi, only trucks with essential services are allowed to enter. All the states of the NCR have to run an awareness campaign about it. The drivers are saying that they did not know that some trucks are banned in Delhi," Kailash Gahlot said.

This comes as Gopal Rai, after a meeting with officials and his cabinet members, decided that all Delhi ministers will work at ground level to ensure the implementation of air pollution control measures.

While Gopal Rai is in charge of North and North East districts, Kailash Gahlot is in charge of South West and West districts, Atishi is in charge of East and South East districts, Saurabh Bhardwaj is in charge of South and New Delhi, Imran Hussain is in charge of Central and Shahdara and Rajkumar Anand is in charge of North West district.

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category. (ANI)

