Tapi (Gujarat) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid heavy rains, a massive amount of water was discharged from Ukai Dam which has been built across the Tapi river in Gujarat's Tapi district on Wednesday.

A few days back, at least 60,000 cusecs of water have already been released from the Ukai dam.

Incessant rainfall for the past few days has affected many districts of Gujarat.

Earlier on Friday, the Navsari district has also been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river. The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra.

As heavy rain continued to batter parts of Gujarat, Navsari district is the worst hit where several organizations have come forward to extend assistance to the people of the district.

Dozens of birds and animals, including cows, were rescued from villages in flood-affected areas of the Navsari district.

After the floods, people in different villages of Navsari district came out to help the people trapped in various places. Many organizations distributed food packets to the people from door to door in different small villages of the district.

At least 811 people have been rescued in the Navsari district of Gujarat in a single day, P. Swaroop, Relief Commissioner informed on Friday.

Along with organisations, people from different villages have come forward to help the flood victims by distributing food packets from door to door.

Chief Minister Bhupender Patel has instructed all the district collectors and administrations to work hard as the water has now reduced significantly and also told them to do a survey of the destruction caused due to the natural calamity in the state.

State BJP President CR Paatil stated that PM Modi is constantly keeping an eye on the situation in Gujarat after excessive rainfall and also gave telephonic instructions for tackling the situation.

Heavy rains in several areas of Gujarat since the last few days have brought life to a standstill.While residents of low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, those stranded at home due to waterlogging have been provided with relief material.

Three national highways in Kutch, Navsari and Dang districts were also blocked due to damage caused by rains. 51 state highways and over 400 panchayat roads have also been damaged, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told reporters. (ANI)

