Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Saturday extended the term of the Genealogy Committee, chaired by the Tehsildar at the taluka level, until June 30, 2026, amid ongoing Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai over the Maratha reservation issue.

The committee is responsible for issuing caste certificates and caste validity certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community, specifically those belonging to the Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha castes.

The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department has issued the government decision, as informed by Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat. It aims to facilitate the issuance of caste certificates and validity certificates to eligible individuals.

The Maharashtra DGIPR issued a statement stating that the Maharashtra government has extended the term of the Genealogy Committee, formed under the chairmanship of the Tehsildar at the taluka level, to issue caste certificates and caste validity certificates for the Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha castes to eligible persons of the Maratha community in the state until June 30, 2026.

The committee, chaired by the Tehsildar, will continue to verify and validate caste claims.

The Maratha reservation activist Patil intensified his indefinite hunger strike over his demand to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail of the benefits of reservation in government jobs and education.

Jarange Patil's health remained under medical supervision, with doctors from the Marathwada Maratha Medical Association providing regular check-ups.

"On behalf of Marathwada Maratha Medical Association, we are making an ambulance and medical facility available (to Manoj Jarange Patil). We check his basic parameters regularly...We will do his routine checkup now," Dr Kale told ANI.

Meanwhile, supporters of Jarange Patil staged demonstrations in Mumbai, particularly near the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Mumbai Police officials and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were deployed to manage the situation and ensure order.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that a solution would be found to the demand for reservation for the Maratha community.

Deputy CM Pawar also urged the protesters to follow court orders and maintain peace in the area.

On Friday, Jarange Patil was granted time till August 30 to continue his protest at Azad Maidan.

"In this regard, the government has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, and discussions are ongoing with them. The Constitution has given everyone the right to protest, but it should be done peacefully. Our Mahayuti government is making efforts so that no one is forced to take to the streets. I am confident that a solution will certainly be found. The orders given by the court regarding protests must be followed. We are positive about this matter and genuinely want to resolve the issue," Pawar said.

"I firmly believe that through dialogue, a solution will surely emerge. In Maharashtra, our stand is that every community should get justice. The solution can only be found within the framework of law, and the committee formed under the chairmanship of Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil is continuously making efforts in this direction," he added.

After the agitation, on February 20, 2024, the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state brought a Bill to extend 10 per cent reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent mark cap. However, on May 5, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for the Maratha community in colleges, higher educational institutions, and jobs, after noting that there was no valid ground to breach the 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation. (ANI)

