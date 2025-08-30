New Delhi, August 30: Is TikTok Coming Back in India? TikTok India has announced job openings for its Gurgaon office, listing positions on LinkedIn for “Content Moderator (Bengali Speaker) – Trust and Safety.” The recruitment comes shortly after ByteDance-owned TikTok’s website reportedly became accessible to certain users in India, sparking rumours about a potential return. Despite this, the app continues to remain banned in the country.

As per reports, there has been no official update regarding TikTok’s status in India. The short-video app remains unavailable for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, with no confirmation of any change from the authorities. As per a report of Hindustan Times, Government sources said, "The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement or news is false and misleading." Hiring Surge in H2 2025: Indian White-Collar Job Market Expected To Maintain Strong Hiring Momentum in 2nd Half of This Year, 72% Expect Job Creation.

A ByteDance spokesperson reportedly said, "We have not restored access to TikTok in India and continue to comply with the Government of India’s directive." TikTok was one of 59 mobile apps banned by the Indian government in June 2020, alongside platforms like UC Browser and WeChat. Reports indicate that prior to the ban, TikTok had roughly 200 million users in India.

As per the LinkedIn post, ByteDance’s Trust & Safety (T&S) team aims to create a safe environment where users can discover, create, and connect securely across all its platforms. The team ensures that the global online community can engage with content safely and responsibly. Fresher Hiring in India: E-Commerce, Tech Startups Drive 88% Recruitment Intent for July-December, Says Report.

The minimum qualifications include fluency in English and Bengali to support the local market, familiarity with the internet and relevant local laws or regulations, cultural awareness, and an understanding of current global and regional affairs. Candidates should also be active users of and have an interest in short-video platforms. Preferred qualifications require candidates to have completed a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

