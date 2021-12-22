New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 Omicron cases, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to all District Magistrates and District Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in Delhi.

The DDMA has also issued orders to enforce the 'No Mask, No Entry' rule at shops and workplaces.

The statement advised the residents to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the last six months. On June 22 this year, 134 Covid cases were reported in Delhi.

As per Delhi's health bulletin on Wednesday, the positivity rate remained 0.20 per cent for the third consecutive day.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had informed that 52 Omicron cases have been reported in the metropolis so far. Of these 17 patients have been discharged and the rest are admitted to other hospitals, he added. (ANI)

