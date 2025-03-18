Gaya, Mar 18 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to run away with a religious book kept inside the Paanch Pandav Temple in the Mahabodhi Complex in Bodh Gaya in Bihar, officials said.

The incident happened amid the ongoing protest by Buddhist monks demanding the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act of 1949, and ensuring that all members of the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee are Buddhists.

Also Read | Medha Patkar Defamation Case: Delhi L-G VK Saxena Gets Relief As Court Rejects Social Worker's Plea To Examine Additional Witness.

The committee consists of four Hindus, four Buddhists and the district magistrate of Gaya as the chairman.

District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM said, "Two persons suddenly entered the Paanch Pandav Temple and tried to runaway with a religious book. They were also raising slogans. They were immediately overpowered by the security personnel."

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Spreading Lies on Jammu and Kashmir, Asks Islamabad To Vacate Indian Territory Held Under Illegal and Forcible Occupation.

"I along with senior police officers immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Later, a case was registered and both were arrested," he said.

Both the accused are residents of Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

The DM said security has been beefed up in the temple complex with additional forces being deployed to check any untoward incident.

Asked what slogans the accused persons raised, he said those were similar to the ones raised by the protesting monks.

"But they are not monks. We will not allow anyone to take law into their hands. Strict action will be taken against those who try to hurt the religious sentiments of others. Everyone has the right to protest in a democratic way," he said.

An investigation is underway to identify the associates of those arrested, said the DM.

"The investigation will also ascertain their association with any political outfit. Additional CCTV cameras are also being installed at the Mahabodhi Temple Complex," he said.

The Mahabodhi Temple Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, comprises the 50-metre-high grand temple, the Vajrasana, the sacred Bodhi Tree and six other sacred sites associated with Lord Buddha's enlightenment, surrounded by numerous ancient Votive stupas, well protected by inner, middle and outer circular boundaries.

A seventh sacred place, the Lotus Pond, is located outside the enclosure on the south.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)