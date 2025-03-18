New Delhi, March 18: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for "spreading lies" on Kashmir and said that the country which continues to actively promote cross-border terrorism should "vacate" the Indian territory held under its illegal and forcible occupation.

"We note that Pakistan has once again made some comments about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The world knows that the real issue is Pakistan's active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region. Instead of spreading lies, Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. India Slams Pakistan Over Kashmir Remarks at UN, Calls It ‘Failed State Surviving on International Aid’.

The MEA spokesperson was reacting in response to media queries regarding comments made by the Pakistan Foreign Office on Monday in which Islamabad had labelled the recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of terror activities in the neighbouring country as "misleading and one-sided". In a wide-ranging interview with the US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi said that Pakistan has become the epicentre of terror, causing immense suffering not just to India, but to the entire world.

"Wherever terror strikes in the world, the trail somehow leads to Pakistan. Let's take the September 11 attacks, for example. The main mastermind behind it, Osama bin Laden, where did he eventually emerge from? He had taken refuge in Pakistan. The world has recognised that in a way terrorism and the terrorist mindset are deeply rooted in Pakistan. Today, it stands as an epicentre of terror, not just for India but for the world," PM Modi pointed out. India Slams Pakistan at UN General Assembly Over Jammu and Kashmir Statement, Terming Remarks ‘Travesty’, ‘Hypocrisy at Its Worst’.

Prime Minister Modi had also asked Islamabad to abandon its path of self-sponsored terrorism for the larger good of its people. He said that the people of Pakistan deserve a future free from violence and fear and wished that the country learns from its mistakes and chooses the correct path. "We repeatedly asked them what good could come from this path. We have urged them to abandon the path of state-sponsored terrorism for good. What do you hope to gain by surrendering your nation to lawless forces..." he said.

Sharing insights on his efforts to broker peace with Pakistan, PM Modi told Fridman about India's sincere efforts to establish peace and recalled his visit to Lahore and inviting the Pakistani counterpart to his swearing-in ceremony though the 'noble attempts were met with hostility'. "When I became PM, I specially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so that we could turn over a new leaf. Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace," he said.

