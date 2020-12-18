New Delhi, December 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit poll-bound West Bengal on a two-day trip from Saturday, with the political atmosphere in the state heating up amid speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP by the weekend.

Shah will start his trip with a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Ashram on Saturday. He is also scheduled to meet a farmer family and have lunch with them. On the day, he will address a public rally on Midnapore College ground in Paschim Medinipur district.

On the second day of his trip, Shah will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with media. Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation Cannot be Accepted Due to 'Procedural Flaws', Says West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

