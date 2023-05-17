New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Amid an uproar on social media on the condition of sleeper coaches in trains, CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alleging that the government was prioritising luxury travel over general class trains.

Viswam said the aim of writing the letter is to "put a spotlight on the plight of millions of general class railway passengers".

"The Indian Railways is called the lifeline of the country, giving mobility at affordable prices and contributing to the general upliftment of all sections of the society. The priorities of government seem to have shifted in the past few years, where luxury trains like the Vande Bharat series are being prioritised at the cost of the general class trains connecting rural and sub-urban areas. Maintenance and upkeep of the existing passenger trains and general coaches is dismal making travel difficult," he said.

The letter comes on the heels of a slew of videos which have gone viral on social media showing the condition of sleeper coaches in which people can be seen sitting and lying on every available floor space.

"People from all regions of the country, especially from the South and the North East, are regularly communicating to me about increasing difficulties of the general class passengers.

"The number of general coaches in trains have been drastically reduced and general trains are in dire need of upkeep and maintenance. Gaps in frequency of passenger trains is resulting in overcrowding, making travel troublesome and claustrophobic affecting the well-being of commuters," the Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala said.

He further pointed out that lacklustre upkeep of fans and toilets in trains makes travel difficult and suffocating, especially during the summer. He alleged that trains connecting the sub-urban and rural areas to cities are lacking in numbers.

"The charges of tickets are on a steady increase but the passengers have received no additional facilities. While introduction of special trains like Vande Bharat connecting cities is welcome, the Ministry of Railways must ensure quality travel to last-mile locations too for the benefit of common people, who need affordable travel more than anyone else," he said.

He urged Vaishnaw to increase the number of general coaches in trains and make sustainable plans for their regular upkeep to ensure hygienic and trouble-free travel.

"I also request you to introduce more trains to sub-urban and rural parts giving affordable mobility to the common people of the country," Viswam said.

