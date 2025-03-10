Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 'Shashwat Mithila Mahotsav-2025' in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Shah said that Gujarat had always welcomed people from the country and new ideologies and every way of life.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 10: Olivia Wilde, Madhavrao Scindia, Omar Abdullah and Ivan Rakitic - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 10.

Further, he said that the people who came to live in Gujarat from Mithila and Bihar had contributed to the development of the state and assured them of their safety.

"Gujarat has always welcomed people from the country and the world, welcomed new ideologies and every way of life. I want to tell everyone who has come to live in Gujarat from Mithila and Bihar that the Biharis and the people of Mithila have contributed a lot to the development of Gujarat and whatever happens anywhere, I assure you that you people are safe, respected and welcome in Gujarat," Shah said addressing the event.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Advocates 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani' in Response to BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The Union Minister also unveiled the statue of the poet Vidyapati on this occasion.

Taking to social media X, Shah wrote in a post that Mithila had been the land of the Vedas, Nyaya, Mimansa and rich literature since the ancient times.

"Mithila has been the holy land of Vedas, Nyaya, Mimansa and rich literature since ancient times. The inhabitants of this land have preserved their cultural and intellectual heritage to this day. Today, I interacted with the brothers and sisters of Mithila at the 'Shaswat Mithila Mahotsav 2025' in Gandhinagar," the post read.

"I also inaugurated 'Shaswat Mithila Bhavan' in Gandhinagar and unveiled a grand statue of Mahakavi Vidyapati. The building will become an important center of the culture and traditions of Mithila, illuminated by the knowledge and power of Mata Sita, Vidushi Bharati, Gargi and Maitreya," the post further read.

On March 9, Shah laid the foundation stone for Rs 316.82 crore Para High- performance center in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi graced the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)