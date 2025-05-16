New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the new Multi Agency Centre (MAC) in the national capital-- a step to connect all the intelligence, security, law enforcement and investigative agencies with qualitative and quantitative transformation.

Shah inaugurates the new MAC at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As India's foremost intelligence fusion centre, MAC has been in existence since 2001 and the Home Minister has been actively guiding the technological upgradation of MAC continuously.

Housed with the Intelligence Bureau, new MAC has connected all the intelligence, security, law enforcement and investigative agencies.

Executed at a cost of over Rs 500 crores, the new MAC network has undergone both qualitative and quantitative transformation.

The new MAC network spanning the length and breadth of the country, has weaved-in country's Island territories, insurgency affected areas and mountainous high altitude terrain ensuring last mile connectivity down to the level of district Superintendent of Police's in the remotest areas with a fast and standalone secure network.

Shah said that the new MAC will provide a seamless and integrated platform for synergising the efforts of all the agencies in addressing the complex and interconnected national security challenges being faced in today's environment.

He expressed hope that this new network will strengthen the country's efforts to tackle serious threats like terrorism, extremism, organised crime and cyber attacks.

Shah lauded the new MAC network and expressed satisfaction at the successful completion of hardware and software related tasks in record time. He said that it incorporates futuristic capabilities such as embedded Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques to harness the potential of the vast database with MAC and Geographic Information System (GIS) services.

The Minister also laid the future roadmap by emphasising the need to integrate other significant databases housed with different central agencies in different silos, on this platform for leveraging the advanced data analytics made available with new MAC.

Shah said that this new network is expected to elevate the quality of data analytics generated on the MAC network to a higher level, enabling accurate trend analysis, hotspot mapping and timeline analysis to give predictive and operational outcomes. "The new MAC will go a long way in combating the terror ecosystem having intricate linkages with the organised crime."

On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of the firm political will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, accurate information of intelligence agencies and the infallible strike capability of our three armed forces. He said that India is proud of its three armed forces, Border Security Force and all security agencies.

Speaking about the historic anti-Naxal operations conducted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Karregattalu Hills (KGH) at Chhattisgarh-Telangana border recently, the Union Home Minister said that these historic operations against Naxalites demonstrate the excellent coordination between our security forces.

Shah said that similar coordination was also seen during Operation Sindoor, which shows that there is a very good coordination in the process and thinking of our intelligence agencies and the three armed forces in carrying out the work. (ANI)

