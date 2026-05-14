India News | Amit Shah Lays Wreath at Veer Shaheed Smarak; Plants Sapling at Maharshi Charak Vatika During NDRF Event

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid a wreath at the Veer Shaheed Smarak and planted a sapling at Maharshi Charak Vatika during the President's Colour Award Ceremony of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad.

The Home Minister paid tribute to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation before participating in the ceremonial events organised as part of the President's Colour Award function.

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Shah also planted a sapling at Maharshi Charak Vatika, highlighting environmental conservation efforts undertaken by security and disaster response forces.

Earlier during the ceremony, the Home Minister said India is steadily moving towards achieving "zero casualties" in disaster management through proactive planning, technological preparedness and community participation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, since 2014, we have not only worked to mitigate disaster risk, but now we have reached a position where we can move forward towards zero casualties," Shah said while addressing the gathering.

He said the country's disaster management framework has transformed from a reactive mechanism into a proactive ecosystem over the last 12 years.

"In the last 12 years, disaster management is not just a system; it has now become an ecosystem. The Indian government has successfully travelled from minimum casualties to zero casualties in its approach," he said.

Shah further said India has emerged as a global leader and first responder in disaster management.

"India's standing in disaster management has grown significantly in the global arena over the past 12 years. Today, India has undoubtedly emerged as a global leader and first responder in disaster management," he said.

During the programme, Shah also laid the foundation stones for six Regional Response Centres (RRCs) of the NDRF and virtually inaugurated one such centre in Dehradun.

Earlier, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said the force has participated in over 12,000 rescue operations and saved more than 1.5 lakh lives since its inception.

The President's Colour Award, also known as the 'Nishaan', is one of the highest honours bestowed upon a military or paramilitary force in recognition of exceptional service and dedication. (ANI)

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