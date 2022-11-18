New Delhi, November 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Home Minister of Maldives Imran Abdulla and discussed with him issues concerning both the countries.

The Maldives home minister is here to attend the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. India to Host 'No Money For Terrorism' Ministerial Conference Next Week in Delhi.

Amit Shah Meets Maldives Home Minister Imran Abdulla

Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah met Home Minister of Maldives, @ShimranAb on the sidelines of the #NMFT Conference in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ChiSr67mrY — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) November 18, 2022

“Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah met Home Minister of Maldives, @ShimranAb on the sidelines of the #NMFT Conference in Delhi,” the home minister's office tweeted. Video: Amit Shah Halts Speech for Azan in Kashmir’s Baramulla, Gets a Round of Applause From Audience.

The conference is being attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)