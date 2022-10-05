In a video that has gone viral on social media, Union Minister Amit Shah can be seen stopping his speech for azan. According to reports, the BJP leader stopped his speech as members of the Muslim community performed 'Azan' in Kashmir's Baramulla. The Union Home Minister received a round of applause from the audience for stopping his speech midway. A few years ago, the BJP leader had stopped his speech midway in Kolkata. Back then he had said, "Let me stop for a while. Let it (the muezzin's call for azan) be completed. We don't want to give Mamata Banerjee an excuse against us."

Amit Shah Halts His Speech for Azaan

