Patna, Dec 15 (PTI) Terming the Parliament security breach a "very serious issue", Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the incident.

The RJD leader said it is unimaginable that imagine that the December 13 incident happened at a place which is considered one of the safest in the country.

Also Read | Bihar: Under Trial Prisoner Gunned Down Inside Court Premises in Danapur, Two Arrested (Watch Video).

Talking to reporters here, Yadav said, “Parliament security breach is a very serious issue and it can't be taken lightly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement in Parliament on the security breach. People are expecting from the (union) home minister that he should come to the House and say something. The Centre must make sure that it does not happen again”.

The deputy chief minister said it is the responsibility of the Central government to probe the matter thoroughly.

Also Read | Haryana Sexual Assault Case: State Assembly Recommends High Court Judge Probe Sexual Harassment of Over 50 Girl Students in Jind.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

All were arrested while the alleged mastermind, Lalit Mohan Jha, surrendered before the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)