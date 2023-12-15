Chandigarh, December 15: The Haryana Assembly on Friday recommended that a Punjab and Haryana High Court judge investigate the case where a government school principal in Jind district was accused of sexually harassing at least 50 girl students. Regarding the heinous incident involving the Principal of the government school in Uchana and the allegations exchanged in the House between Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and former Education Minister and Congress legislator Geeta Bhukkal, the Leader of the House and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that the issue was not to cast aspersions on anyone. Haryana Sexual Harassment Case: Principal of Government School in Jind Dismissed From Service for Sexually Harassing Girl Students

All members of the House have unanimously agreed to scrutinize the teacher's postings in 2005, 2011, and 2023, as well as his conduct in schools during these periods, he said. In response, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said a written request on behalf of the Assembly would be sent, urging an investigation by a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Haryana Sexual Assault Case: 60 Girl Students of Government School Allege Sexual Assault by Principal

Officials told IANS that the accused has been arrested, and a woman principal has been appointed at the school, along with the appointment of 16 new staff members. The victim girls, in a five-page handwritten letter to the National Commission for Women on August 31, had said the Principal, with the help of a woman teacher, had been sexually harassing girl students. They alleged the Principal had fixed black glasses in the window of his room. "A woman teacher sends girls to meet the Principal in his room. The Principal touches the girls inappropriately and also talks in filthy language," one of the girls had said in the complaint.