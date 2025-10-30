Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai, accusing him of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 'Chhathi Maiya' by allegedly calling Chhath Puja celebrations a "drama."

Addressing a massive gathering, Amit Shah stated that Rahul Gandhi's remarks reflected a lack of understanding of the deep faith associated with the festival of Chhath, which holds immense spiritual significance for millions across the country.

Also Read | Powai Hostage Scare: 20 Children Held Hostage at RA Studio in Mumbai, Rescued After Culprit Rohit Arya's Detention (Watch Videos).

"Yesterday, Rahul Baba came and used some words to insult PM Modi. But by insulting PM Modi, he also insulted Chhathi Maiya. He said that those who celebrate Chhath Puja do drama. Rahul Baba, you will not understand the importance and faith of Chhathi Maiya. Neither will your mother. You use abusive language against PM Modi. Just look at history. The number of times Congress leaders have used abusive language against Modi ji. Congress has been wiped out. Your workers insulted Modi ji's mother. You used abusive language against Modi ji, and you have insulted Chhathi Maiya. When the boxes are opened on 14 November, the (Grand) Alliance will be wiped out," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister urged voters in Lakhisarai to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, Vijay Kumar Sinha, highlighting his political journey from an ordinary party worker to Deputy Chief Minister.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Update: Rain, Fog and Cold Wave Tighten Grip in State; Yellow Alert Issued for 17 Districts.

"We sent Vijay Sinha as a worker to you, but you made him Speaker of the Assembly, and then you made him Deputy Chief Minister.. I urge Lakhisarai people to vote for him again...," he said.

Appealing to voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Shah said, "Voting is on 6 November, all of you have to press the button on the lotus and arrow symbols. But do not press the button thinking that your vote will make any MLA or minister; instead, vote with the thought that each of your votes is to develop Bihar under the leadership of Nitish ji and Modi ji. Your every vote is to stop jungle raj."

Recalling the law-and-order situation before 2005, Shah said, "Before 2005, the entire state of Bihar was gripped by jungle raj. All industries, businesses, and trading... had shut down, and the only trade thriving was kidnapping and ransom. Heinous murders took place, crimes occurred, all this was during the rule of Lalu-Rabri. You handed the governance of Bihar into the hands of Nitish Babu, and Nitish Babu ended the jungle raj and initiated new development in Bihar. This time again, form the NDA government, on the foundation that Modi ji and Nitish ji have laid, our government will erect a grand edifice."

Shah also announced plans for a grand temple dedicated to Maa Sita in Sitamarhi.

"PM Modi has made the Ram temple in Ayodhya, now it's time to build a grand temple for Maa Sita in Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district. It will cost ₹830 crore. We will also make arrangements for a direct train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya," he said.

"The sindoor from Lakhisarai is not just sindoor; it is a symbol of the good fortune of our mothers and sisters. And the operation that Modi ji launched to avenge the deaths of the pilgrims killed in Pahalgam has honoured our mothers and sisters across the entire world by naming it 'Operation Sindoor'," the union minister added.

Bihar is scheduled to go for assembly polls in two phases on November 1 and November 6, with counting of votes on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)