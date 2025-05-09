New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke with the Director Generals of border guarding forces to assess the situation.

Amit Shah also talked to the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) regarding airport security.

Also Read | LOI Issued to Elon Musk Firm: The Path Forward for Starlink.

Pakistan has targeted military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International boundary, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff wrote in a post on X.

Indian Armed Forces have successfully neutralised the attack and no loss has been reported.

Also Read | 'It Is Up to Pakistan to De-escalate, Will Respond to Further Actions by Islamabad': India.

"Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir, targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means," Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said.

Pakistan Army has violated ceasefire and resorted to firing across the Line of Control. They have targeted Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

They also fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said.

The sources said visuals over Jammu remind one of exactly a Hamas-style attack on Israel, like multiple cheap rockets.Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like a terrorist organisation, Hamas. Last month, ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky. A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and Jalandhar, Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pok was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

It said that this morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. The Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan's. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that on the night of May 7, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

"These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," the statement said.

It said today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

The statement said Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military," the statement said. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)