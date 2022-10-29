By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hit battleground Himachal and address a total of six rallies in two days.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Pushes Friend to Death in 30-Feet-Deep Ditch From Fort in Agra for Not Sharing Cigarette; Arrested.

The Union Home Minister will be in the poll-bound state of Himachal Pradesh on 1st & 2nd of November.

On November 1, Shah will be hold three rallies-- in Chamba, Mandi and capital city Shimla. Shah will also hold three rallies on November 2 in Hamirpur Dharamsala and Solan.The battle in Himachal is between the incumbent BJP government led by Jairam Thakur and the opposition Congress.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Gives Memory Card Containing Porn Videos to Minor Girl in Mangaluru, Asks Her To Check Content on Phone; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

The state which has 68 assembly constituencies goes to polls on 12 November in a single phase election. 15 assembly constituencies fall in Kangra, 10 in Mandi and five in Chamba.

The BJP has been in power and will seek to repeat the term in the hill state from where the party's national president JP Nadda and Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur hail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)