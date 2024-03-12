Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 12 (ANI): Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Bardowa Project in Assam's Nagaon district which is the birthplace of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva, on March 15.

Earlier, in February 2021, the Home Minister laid the foundation stone of the project.

Also Read | Tejpal Singh of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor Takes Only One Leave in 26 Years, Enters India Book of Records (Watch Video).

"Home Minister @AmitShah ji is scheduled to inaugurate the much anticipated Bardowa Project on March 15," the Assam Minister posted on X on Monday.

The Assam Minister further said, after that, the Home Minister will address a public rally in Hojai.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Witness 'Bharat Shakti' Exercise Showcasing India's Defence Capabilities at Pokhran Today: PMO.

"The Home Minister will then address a huge public rally in Hojai. Today, I visited the venue and held a preparatory meeting," he added.

The project, worth Rs 188 crore, entails the development of Batadrava Than as a centre of art, culture, and spiritualism.

The Assam government has taken up the Batadrava Than beautification project with a cost of Rs. 188 crore covering an area of 165 bigha.

Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site nestled in the heart of Assam. Furthermore, the Prime Minister shared moments of joy as he fed sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna, and Phoolmai, three of Kaziranga's resident elephants.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the 125-foot-high magnificent statue of Lachit Borphukan, the famous general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals. Lachit Borphukan is remembered for his extraordinary victory against the Mughal army of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat. The Ahom general fought relentlessly to curb the expansion of the Mughal Empire in Assam.

His two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state is being seen as the key to the party's ongoing campaign and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held sometime between April and May this year (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)